NEENA GUPTA

WATCH: Neena Gupta As ‘Ganji Chudail’ Kidnaps 3 YouTubers, What Happens Next Is Shocking

Veteran Bollywood actress Neena Gupta perfectly transformed into the social media sensation Ganji Chudail.

|Last Updated: Nov 30, 2024, 01:11 PM IST|Source: IANS
WATCH: Neena Gupta As ‘Ganji Chudail’ Kidnaps 3 YouTubers, What Happens Next Is Shocking (Image: @Neena Gupta/ Instagram)

 Veteran Bollywood actress Neena Gupta perfectly transformed into the social media sensation Ganji Chudail, an animated character and even got a makeover to turn into the “Gen-Z chudail”.

After major brands collaborated on social media with the “Ganji Chudail”, which in English translates to a “bald witch”, the Internet icon got a makeover via Neena, who brought the character alive on screen.

In a video by YouTube on Instagram, Neena’s Ganji Chudail was seen getting a glow up as she was dolled up by three make-up influencers.

Have A Look At The Viral Video: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by YouTube India (@youtubeindia)

The clip starts with three beauty and lifestyle influencers tied together in the “Ganji Chudail’s” den. A voice is heard “Ek baar teen YouTubers ko kidnap kar leti hai, Ganji Chudail (Once three YouTubers were kidnapped by Ganji Chudail)."

Have A Look At The Viral Video:

Neena, who plays the iconic “Ganji Chudail", declares, “Thak gayi hoon meme banke, ab tum teeno mujhe babe banaoge (I’m weary of being a meme. Now, you three are going to make me a babe.)" If refused, Neena hilariously threatens to delete their social media handles.

The three then agree to help the Ganji Chudail with a glammed up Gen-Z makeover. The video then pans to how the Ganji Chudail is getting a makeover and how the perfect foundation isn’t there to match Chudail’s complexion.

The influencer then talks about how the beauty industry’s lack of inclusivity. After some efforts, they finally settle on a green foundation that works perfectly. The video then shows how the Ganji Chudail gets a hair spa. It then moves to her makeover, where she has a smoky eye look, and a glittery outfit.

The final reveal shows the Ganji Chudail as a stunning Gen-Z diva-ish Chudail.

The video was captioned: “vo kehte haina served and left no crumbs #GenZChudail.”

Neena had earlier shared that the “Mumbai winter is here” and shares how she can now dress up for the airport. She took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself. In the clip she is seen walking out of her room holding a trolley bag. 

