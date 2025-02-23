WATCH: Riddhima Kapoor’s Daughter Samara Sahni Pushes Grandmother Neetu Kapoor At Aadar Jain’s Wedding

New Delhi: Aadar Jain tied the knot with Alekha Advani in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Mumbai on Friday. The much-anticipated wedding saw an attendance of the entire Kapoor family, including celebrities such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and others, who came together to celebrate the joyous occasion.

However, a moment from the wedding has sparked discussions across social media platforms. In a video that has gone viral, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was seen posing for cameras alongside her daughter, Samara Sahni. As Neetu Kapoor joined them for the photograph, Samara appeared visibly upset and momentarily pushed her grandmother away. This incident has since divided opinions among netizens, with some labeling the act as rude while others defended Samara, emphasizing that she is just a child.

For those unfamiliar with the family tree, Aadar Jain is the son of Rima Jain, sister of the late actor Rishi Kapoor, and businessman Manoj Jain.

Aadar and Alekha’s relationship has been the subject of public interest in recent months. The couple made their romance Instagram official in November 2023. Just a year later, during a vacation in the Maldives, Aadar proposed to Alekha. The pair had their Roka ceremony in November 2024, and now, with their wedding, they have taken the next step in their relationship.

Before Alekha, Aadar Jain was in a relationship with actress Tara Sutaria, but the two reportedly parted ways in January 2023.

On the professional front, Aadar has appeared in several Bollywood films, including Qaidi Band, Hello Charlie, and Mogul. As he embarks on this new chapter of his life, fans are excited to see what the future holds for him both personally and professionally.