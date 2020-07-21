Watch: Salman Khan now plants rice in fields with rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur

New Delhi: Megastar Salman Khan is enjoying his farm life fully and the latest posts on his social media accounts are proof. He earlier ploughed a piece of land on a tractor, shared snippets from his day on the field and recently, Salman took up the task of rice plantation.

Salman shared a detailed video of planting rice in the fields with a group of people. We also spotted his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur helping him with the plantation. After the work is done, Salman can be seen cleaning himself with water from a stream. In the end, the video gives a glimpse of the blooming rice crops.

"Rice plantation done...," wrote Salman while sharing the clip. Check out his post here:

Iulia also shared a picture of herself from the fields some days ago. She wrote, "I spent many of my summer holidays at the countryside as a child and I use to enjoy helping my grandparents working the land, planting seeds, taking care of the animals. It is very rewarding. I've never planted rice before so this was a new experience for me."

The 54-year-old star is spending his days away from the hustle-bustle of Mumbai at his Panvel farmhouse. He has been there since the lockdown was announced in March.

Of late, he is enjoying leading a farm life and here's proof:

On the film front, Salman Khan will next be seen in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', alongside Disha Patani.