Salman Khan

Watch: Salman Khan now plants rice in fields with rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur

Salman Khan is spending his days away from the hustle-bustle of Mumbai at his Panvel farmhouse. He has been there since the lockdown was announced in March. 

Watch: Salman Khan now plants rice in fields with rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@beingsalmankhan

New Delhi: Megastar Salman Khan is enjoying his farm life fully and the latest posts on his social media accounts are proof. He earlier ploughed a piece of land on a tractor, shared snippets from his day on the field and recently, Salman took up the task of rice plantation. 

Salman shared a detailed video of planting rice in the fields with a group of people. We also spotted his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur helping him with the plantation. After the work is done, Salman can be seen cleaning himself with water from a stream. In the end, the video gives a glimpse of the blooming rice crops. 

"Rice plantation done...," wrote Salman while sharing the clip. Check out his post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rice plantation done . .

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

Iulia also shared a picture of herself from the fields some days ago. She wrote, "I spent many of my summer holidays at the countryside as a child and I use to enjoy helping my grandparents working the land, planting seeds, taking care of the animals. It is very rewarding. I've never planted rice before so this was a new experience for me." 

The 54-year-old star is spending his days away from the hustle-bustle of Mumbai at his Panvel farmhouse. He has been there since the lockdown was announced in March. 

Of late, he is enjoying leading a farm life and here's proof:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Farminggg

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Respect to all the farmers . .

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Daane daane pe likha hota hai khane wale Ka naam... jai jawan ! jai kissan !

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

On the film front, Salman Khan will next be seen in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', alongside Disha Patani. 

Salman KhanIulia VanturSalman Khan picssalman khan rice plantation
