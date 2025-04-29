Mumbai: Actor Tiger Shroff took to social media to share a video of himself executing a flawless, high-flying jump — all while carrying over 80 kilograms of pure muscle.

Known for his dedication to fitness and jaw-dropping stunts, Tiger captioned the post with humor and humility, saying, “Wish it was easier moving 80+ kgs of muscle like this.” The clip highlights not only his physical prowess but also his exceptional flexibility. In the video, the War actor is seen flaunting his ripped abs as he effortlessly nails backward jumps, soaring high above the ground with impressive control and power.

Tiger also used the song “Raat Bhar” from his debut film, “Heropanti,” as the background track for the video. Notably, soon after Tiger posted the video, fans flooded the comments section with admiration and fire emojis, lauding his strength, agility, and dedication. While many hailed him as a "real-life superhero," others were left in awe of his effortless jump and chiseled physique.

One user commented, “Amazing, sir.” Another wrote, “Back flip like tiger shroff.” Tiger Shroff often shares glimpses of his intense workouts, and last week, he posted a video of himself lifting an impressive 180 kgs. Despite the heavy load, he mentioned still feeling light after 10 hours of action-packed work.

“180 kgs still feeling light after 10 hrs of action…still the strongest in the room #4,” wrote the ‘Baaghi’ actor in the caption.

On the professional front, Tiger Shroff will next be seen in ‘Baaghi 4,’ directed by A Harsha. In November 2024, the actor announced the film by unveiling his first-look poster on social media. In the poster, Tiger is depicted sitting on a toilet seat, holding a knife and a bottle of alcohol. Blood stains are splattered across the walls, floor, and his face, while the grim scene is intensified by the lifeless bodies of several men lying on the floor around him.

The upcoming actioner will hit the screens on September 5, 2025.