/WATCH VIDEO | Rani Mukerji breaks down in tears receiving Honorary Doctorate at IFFM 2026

Speaking about the honour, Mukerji said, "Thank you, La Trobe University, for embracing not just an actor from India, but the power of Indian cinema itself. When I entered the film industry as a teenager, I had no roadmap! I was simply trying to do my job in the best way possible. I wasn't trying to make history or become a symbol. For me, cinema is the language through which we understand people, celebrate them, and root for those who inspire us. Little did I know then that one day my films, the women I have portrayed and the characters I have championed would travel across continents and cultures, and connect so organically with all of you," in a press statement.