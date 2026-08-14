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  • /WATCH VIDEO | Rani Mukerji breaks down in tears receiving Honorary Doctorate at IFFM 2026

WATCH VIDEO | Rani Mukerji breaks down in tears receiving Honorary Doctorate at IFFM 2026

Actress Rani Mukerji was tearfully honoured with an Honorary Doctor of Letters degree by La Trobe University at IFFM 2026 for her remarkable three-decade contribution to Indian cinema and social advocacy.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 06:03 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 06:03 PM IST
WATCH VIDEO | Rani Mukerji breaks down in tears receiving Honorary Doctorate at IFFM 2026
Image Credit: @viralbhayani/Instagram

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WATCH VIDEO | Rani Mukerji breaks down in tears receiving Honorary Doctorate at IFFM 2026
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