Watching IIFA On TV To Winning It: Raghav Juyal’s Emotional Moment At IIFA 2025

New Delhi: Last night Jaipur witnessed an emotionally charged moment when actor, dancer, and host Raghav Juyal took home his first-ever IIFA award after 14 years of relentless dedication to the entertainment industry. The achievement marks a milestone in Raghav’s incredible journey from Dehradun to the grand stage of Bollywood.

Reflecting on his journey, Raghav shared, “I had two options when I was in Dehradun 14 years ago—one was to stay in Dehradun, and the other was to catch a train to Bombay. I caught that train and came to VT station empty-handed. And now, I am taking a lot with me. This industry has given me more than what I deserve.”

Acknowledging the audience’s unwavering support, he continued, “I have spent years doing back dancing, hosting shows, and exploring every facet of this industry. From watching IIFA as a young boy on TV with my family at home to now standing here and accepting this award, it truly feels like life has come full circle."

The emotional highlight of the evening came when Raghav dedicated the award to his parents, who were present at the ceremony, having traveled from Dehradun to witness their son's moment of triumph.