WAVES Summit 2025: Chiranjeevi Recalls Early Struggles, Says Amitabh Bachchan And Mithun Inspired His Journey

Mumbai: Mumbai is currently witnessing a powerful gathering of India's biggest cinema stars at the Waves 2025 Summit, a grand event to celebrate the spirit and future of Indian entertainment.

Held at the Jio World Centre, the summit began with a panel discussion moderated by Bollywood legend Akshay Kumar. The session brought together superstars Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mithun Chakraborty, Hema Malini, and Rajinikanth, each sharing personal stories and insights about their journeys and the film industry.

During the session, Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi opened up about his early struggles and inspirations, sharing how, in his early days, his biggest inspiration was megastar Amitabh Bachchan, particularly for his stunts and honest acting. He also mentioned Mithun Chakraborty's dance performances, which taught him that even an "average-looking" person could shine on screen with talent.

"Slowly, my inclination towards acting developed. That's when I went to Chennai, and right from the beginning, so many legends were already there. More than half a dozen superstars were already present. What extra could I contribute? My aim was to hit the bullseye," he said.

"In 1977, I was a student at the Film Institute, and I saw Mithun Da, and the performance for which he won a National Award. I took inspiration from him to not wear makeup and look like an average boy.

From Sholay, I learned to do all my stunts myself. I took inspiration from the great Amitabh Bachchan. For dancing, I took inspiration from Kamal, my senior. I molded myself," the actor said during the session.

The Waves 2025 Summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who declared the event a historic milestone in India's cultural and creative journey.

The four-day event, which began on May 1, will run till May 4.