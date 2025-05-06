WAVES Summit 2025: 'Cinema Has Power To Speak Across Borders, Stories Celebrating Our Roots', Says Arushi Nishank

New Delhi: The WAVES Summit 2025 - India's first-of-its-kind international summit dedicated to the audio-visual and entertainment sectors commenced from May 1 at the Jio World Convention Centre. The four-day summit was themed 'Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries.' Actress-filmmaker and social activist Arushi Nishank spoke at the summit which was inaugurated by Honble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in Mumbai. She talked about the Power of Cinema lies in content and storytelling which helps Bridge India and Bharat.

While taking the stage at the prestigious Wave Summit as a speaker which celebrated innovation and visionaries in the global film industry she said that films can serve as a medium of cultural diplomacy and national unity. Cinema has the power to speak across borders, classes, and cultures, By telling stories that celebrate our roots, we not only entertain but also educate and unite. Quoting Prime Minister’s Speech she said India’s youth are driving the nation’s creative economy. A cultural soft power lies in the stories of its people and youth — both urban and rural — and that’s what I aim to champion.

Arushi underscored in her speech how regional content is not only artistically vital but also economically transformative. “When we shoot in places like Uttarakhand, we are not just capturing beautiful visuals — we are boosting the local economy, creating jobs, and putting the region on the global map,” she said.

Founder of Himshrri Films, Arushi made waves with her debut web series ‘Life Hill Gayi’ on Disney+ Hotstar — a project shot in Uttarakhand that beautifully juxtaposes modernity with tradition. The series resonated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of empowering regional narratives and content through cinema.

Building on this momentum, Arushi has collaborated with major global platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hotstar, and was recently featured in Forbes Middle East, underlining her growing international influence.

She praised Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for his visionary policies that have turned the state into an emerging filming hub, with over 90 films being shot annually. She emphasized the importance of supportive infrastructure and incentives that make regional filmmaking both viable and vibrant.

Looking ahead, Arushi revealed upcoming collaborations with leading production houses like Zee Studios, Amazon, and Jio Studios to develop stories rooted in Uttarakhand’s culture and landscape. These projects aim to blend commercial appeal with cultural depth, reinforcing India’s position as a powerhouse of storytelling.