Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2895254https://zeenews.india.com/people/waves-summit-2025-himesh-reshammiya-thanks-pm-modi-for-his-vision-2895254.html
NewsLifestylePeople
PM MODI AT WAVES SUMMIT 2025

WAVES Summit 2025: Himesh Reshammiya Thanks PM Modi For His Vision

Music composer Himesh Reshammiya thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision to bring together such a platform with WAVES summit 2025. 

|Last Updated: May 03, 2025, 10:13 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

WAVES Summit 2025: Himesh Reshammiya Thanks PM Modi For His Vision (Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: Gracing the WAVES Summit 2025, music composer Himesh Reshammiya thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision to bring together such a platform. 

Reshammiya said "I thank our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for his vision. Thanks to him, this platform has come together. As you can see, strong participation and collaborations are happening, discussions are taking place, and meaningful sessions are being held."

According to the singer, the day is not far when our music and entertainment industry will be the number one industry in the country.

"Today, a discussion was held regarding the concerts and how to improve the infrastructure. The vision that we got to witness in WAVES is incredible," Reshammiya added.

Talking about the Summit, he shared, "WAVES is a visionary platform, and I am greatly thankful to PM Modi for providing us with such a platform. Given our Prime Minister's vision, the day is not far when our Indian film industry and Indian music industry will be number one in the world."

In the meantime, Reshammiya recently announced his first-ever India tour, "Capmania Tour", which will kick off with two massive shows in Mumbai on May 31 and Delhi on July 19.

Speaking about the tour, the composer stated, “The cap has always been more than just a style—it’s a symbol of my journey, my music, and my connection with fans.”

“After all these years, I’m finally bringing that ‘cap emotion’ back. The Capmania Tour is my first-ever India tour, and it’s not just about the songs—it’s about reliving the moments, the memories, and the magic we’ve created together. I can’t wait to see my fans across the country, feel their energy, and sing with them, heart to heart,” Reshammiya added.

Presented by Saregama LIVE, further details about the "Capmania Tour" will be unveiled in the future.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK