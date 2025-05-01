WAVES Summit 2025: Karan Johar Hails Deepika Padukone As Global Superstar Of Timeless Grace

New Delhi: At the inaugural edition of the WAVES Summit 2025 held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, filmmaker Karan Johar paid glowing tribute to Deepika Padukone, calling her “a global superstar who crossed into history” and a symbol of “beauty, strength, and timeless grace.”

The event, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, brought together prominent voices from the global media and entertainment industry. Among the most talked-about sessions on Day 1 was the panel titled “The Journey: From Outsider to Ruler,” featuring Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in conversation with Karan Johar. The session offered a rare and intimate look at their rise to stardom and their influence on Indian cinema.

Deepika, who recently embraced motherhood, also opened up about the personal transformation that comes with this new phase of life. Dressed in a traditional beige salwar suit for her arrival and later donning a stunning black ensemble for the panel, she captivated audiences both with her presence and her words.

As Bollywood’s iconic on-screen pair shared insights and anecdotes, their joint appearance became one of the summit's defining moments, highlighting not only their cinematic legacy but also their continued relevance in shaping India’s cultural narrative on the global stage.