WAVES Summit 2025: Singer Shaan Expresses Heartfelt Condolences For Pahalgam Terror Victims

Mumbai : Bollywood singer Shaan expressed his grief over the recent terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, at the inaugural WAVES 2025 Summit.

The four-day summit with the tagline "Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries" will witness the presence of several Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Karan Johar among others.

While talking with ANI, the 'Chand Sifarish' singer strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Kashmir and expressed his grief for the lives lost and displayed empathy with the victims.

"Of course, there is grief in our hearts, but as Raj Kapoor said - 'The show must go on'. A lot of empathy and sympathy for the victims. But that's what they want, they want to stop things, they want to call things back, but we won't let that," said Shaan.

The singer also expressed his excitement for the summit, which marks the convergence of different artists from the entertainment industry.

"I am thrilled and excited for this summit. We all have such a wonderful platform to present our ideas. Artists, content creators and singers from across states have come here today," said Shaan.

On Thursday at the WAVES, Jackie Shroff also addressed the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, where 26 tourists lost their lives.

"I pay my tributes to the families of the Pahalgam terror attack victims. Everyone is pained by it," he said, while speaking to ANI.

When asked about the recent digital crackdown on Pakistani artists' Instagram accounts in India, Shroff responded, "We don't want to interfere in government policy and create controversy."

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, will inaugurate the WAVES 2025 today in Mumbai.