WAVES Summit: Saif Ali Khan Talks About Indian Cinema’s Growth, Collaborations, And Future, Says ‘I Want To See It Reach The Next Level’

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan recently attended the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), a groundbreaking event that delves into the expanding reach of Indian cinema and entertainment, both nationally and globally in Mumbai. During his address, Saif shared his thoughts on the event, emphasizing its significance as a platform for opening new opportunities and connecting creators and collaborators to elevate the entertainment industry to new heights.

Reflecting on the importance of the summit, Saif Ali Khan remarked, “I think it’s a fantastic platform and a wonderful initiative by the Prime Minister, by the IB Ministry (Information and Broadcasting), FICCI, and everybody involved. And I am very excited - the thing is connectivity, to connect not only internationally but even our country. To connect the dots between North and South, and if we connect together, we have so many wonderful stories to tell. We have the best stories in the world to tell. Our film industry is so popular internationally, and we have much love. And I would like to see it go to the next level, and this is a wonderful platform for that.”

Discussing the potential for creative partnerships, Saif added, “It’s about collaborations and it’s also about giving opportunities inside our country because there is so much untapped talent and that’s the most exciting thing. I think this is a one-of-its-kind Summit, so we’re all very excited to see what happens. It’s full of potential because there are wonderful stories in animation, video games - anyway India has been doing that for other people before and winning awards. I think if we did it for ourselves, it would be wonderful.”

Alongside Saif, the summit featured several notable celebrities and content creators from across India. Their insights into the future of Indian cinema and entertainment are sure to leave a lasting impact, particularly given the scale of the event and Saif Ali Khan’s influence in the industry.