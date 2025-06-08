‘We Are Better Than Before’: Hina Khan Shares Why She’s A Fan Of PM Modi Supporter

Mumbai: Popular television actress Hina Khan has openly expressed her admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling herself a "proud fan" of his leadership.

As India celebrates 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s influential leadership, the actress praised the progress India has made in various sectors under his governance, highlighting a deep sense of national pride and optimism for the country’s future.

Speaking to IANS, the ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actress said she considers herself one of Prime Minister Modi’s fans. Reflecting on her own observations and experiences, she noted that India has grown significantly stronger in areas such as infrastructure, technology, space, medicine, poverty reduction, defense, and the economy. She also lauded initiatives like Ayushman Bharat for improving public health access.

Hina went on to say that she firmly believes India has the potential to become a developed nation within this generation. “I am one of his fans. I feel that India is very powerful. In areas like infrastructure, technology, space, medicine, Ayushmaan Bharat, poverty reduction, defence, and the economy — we are better than before. India can also become a developed country, and that too in our lifetime. To be very honest, it was our Prime Minister who first envisioned this dream. And with the way development and improvement are happening, I personally believe that we will be able to see a developed India soon,” shared Hina Khan.

The actress also praised the Modi government’s transparency and strong defense measures, especially highlighting Operation Sindoor. She also applauded the leadership of female officers like Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh as a shining example of equality and strength.

Declaring herself a proud Kashmiri and Indian, Hina stated, “We don’t want war, but we won’t tolerate terrorism either.” She concluded by voicing strong support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling India a “new India” moving steadily towards becoming the world’s top economy.

Hina Khan stated, “We were in a state of war. I was in another country, but I was very aware of what was happening in my country. No one had anticipated war. Everyone was busy with their work; I was also busy with mine. One thing I appreciated was that even while sitting there, I was aware of everything being said. What was being communicated was very transparent, and nothing was being hidden. This is a very good thing about India. India is the fourth-largest economy in the world.”

She went on to add, “Every Indian was bleeding — for all the right reasons, to be very honest. I was bleeding too. I am from Kashmir. I was personally affected by this. But the way India conducted Operation Sindoor is a world-class example for the future — precise and powerful. Responding without escalating. I think this is a brilliant combination. Our air defence has literally saved us. Our air defence did a great job by neutralising every bomb, threat, and drone in the air — not even letting them come down to harm us. So, as an Indian, I would only like to say that I stand with my Prime Minister.”