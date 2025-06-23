Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2920478https://zeenews.india.com/people/we-didn-t-fix-what-had-broken-sunjay-kapur-s-sister-admits-they-didn-t-speak-for-years-due-to-ego-2920478.html
NewsLifestylePeople
SANJAY KAPUR

'We Didn’t Fix What Had Broken’: Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Admits They Didn’t Speak For Years Due To Ego

Sister of Sunjay Kapur, Mandhira Kapur has penned an emotional tribute following the industrialist's sudden death due to a heart attack.

|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2025, 12:29 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'We Didn’t Fix What Had Broken’: Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Admits They Didn’t Speak For Years Due To Ego (Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: Sister of Sunjay Kapur, Mandhira Kapur has penned an emotional tribute following the industrialist's sudden death due to a heart attack.
 
Mandhira, in an Instagram post, shared a series of childhood pictures along with a note in which she opened up about how she and her brother had not spoken for the past four years and that a "silly sibling squabble" kept them apart emotionally.
 
"My brother and I may not have spoken for the last 4 years; a silly sibling squabble escalated to crazy levels due to egos and natural bullishness. However, that will never take away what we were and what we had," read a part of her post.

 
"He always looked after me and my sister, a true big brother and a friend. What happened towards the end has been both horrible and pointless. I will never have my moments with him again. We will never be 'us,' and it is devastating that we didn't fix what had become broken. And so now, my heart is the same. I am sure he knew, despite our recent estrangement, that I loved him. In my soul, I am sure he shared the same hope as I--that one day we would be as amazing as we were for the first 47 years. Of this, I am sure, and take some small comfort," she said.
 
Kapur, a prominent figure in the automotive sector and Chairman of Sona Comstar, reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest while participating in a polo match in England.
 
Kapur's final rites were performed at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground (Dayanand Muktidham) on June 19, with family and close associates present. According to a statement from family friend and actor Suhel Seth, a bee sting incident during the match may have triggered the heart attack. 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK