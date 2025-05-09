Advertisement
HINA KHAN

'We Didn't Want War Before...' Amid India-Pakistan Conflict Hina Khan Shares Lengthy Note

Hina Khan penned a note on her social media, praising the Indian Army for the retaliatory attack with Operation Sindoor.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: May 09, 2025, 04:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'We Didn't Want War Before...' Amid India-Pakistan Conflict Hina Khan Shares Lengthy Note (Image: @realhinakhan/Instagram)

New Delhi: Amid the India-Pakistan war escalations, television actress Hina Khan, took to social media to pen a long note, sharing a heartfelt message advocating de-escalation.

Hina, who is from Kashmir, expressed her support for the Indian army issuing a statement that emphasized her call for peace.

In her Instagram Stories, she wrote, "No one wins in a war. Innocents die on both sides. I am praying for the frontliners." 

Hina continued, “We didn’t want war before the Pahalgam incident, and we don’t want it now. However, our people were killed, and our response was important, precise, and non-escalatory. 

We do not promote violence, and I know all of us ultimately prefer peace." She concluded her message by reaffirming her support for India, urging for de-escalation, saying, “As much as I stand with my country to eradicate terrorism, I also wish and pray for de-escalation. Jai Hind." 

Hina Khan’s call for peace follows a series of aerial attacks launched by Pakistan targeting over a dozen locations, including the Jammu civil airport, Samba, RS Pura, Arnia, and military stations in the region on Thursday evening. As a result of the heightened tensions, several flights have been canceled, and airports have temporarily closed. 

On May 7, 2025, as part of Operation Sindoor, India struck down nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which were used for planning and executing attacks against India. This action was a response to the tragic Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 innocent tourists. 

