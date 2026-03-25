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NewsEntertainmentPeople'We must have shouted at each other 10 times…': Rajpal Yadav reacts to Akshay Kumar ‘photo snub’ row at Bhooth Bangla promotions
RAJPAL YADAV

'We must have shouted at each other 10 times…': Rajpal Yadav reacts to Akshay Kumar ‘photo snub’ row at Bhooth Bangla promotions

Rajpal Yadav has dismissed the viral "photo snub" controversy, clarifying that Akshay Kumar was simply following a long-standing practice of giving prominence to women in group photos. 

|Last Updated: Mar 25, 2026, 04:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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'We must have shouted at each other 10 times…': Rajpal Yadav reacts to Akshay Kumar ‘photo snub’ row at Bhooth Bangla promotions(Source: Instagram)

Mumbai:  Actor Rajpal Yadav addressed the recent controversy involving Akshay Kumar during the promotion of their upcoming film Bhooth Bangla. He reflected on the mutual respect and camaraderie that they have developed for each other after their decades-long collaborations in Bollywood.

Akshay Kumar and Rajpal Yadav are currently busy promoting the film Bhooth Bangla, which is set to hit theatres on April 10. 

Recently, a video went viral in which Akshay can be seen posing for a photo with Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Ekta Kapoor, and Kanika Mann while reportedly asking Rajpal to stand to the right side of the frame. Many netizens reportedly described it as an insult to Rajpal Yadav.

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Now, in an interview with ANI, Rajpal Yadav clarified that Akshay's actions were influenced by the actor's usual approach to positioning, where three women are placed at the centre with the two men positioned on either side.

"If I talk about the controversy of that day, both Akshay and Ekta had come along with the other two girls. I was late, and they were waiting for me. As soon as I came running, I was in the middle of the girls. So Akshay paji was telling me that we will keep the women in the middle, and I will stand on one side, and he will stand on the other," Yadav said.

He continued, "This is actually the deep-rooted moral values of Akshay Paji that we decided to stand like this. I don't know what people thought from a distance. Actually, Akshay sir has this gesture that when there are three girls and two males, the three females are always in the middle with one male on one side, the other male on the other side."

Rajpal Yadav also reflected on his long-standing bond with Akshay Kumar, recalling their numerous collaborations from 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' to the upcoming Bhooth Bangla. The actor also highlighted the mutual love and respect between them.
"Akshay Paji, from 2003, from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi to Bhooth Bangla, we must have shouted at each other ten times in life, must have shouted at each other ten times, must have rehearsed ten times, must have done something to each other ten times. In life, he loves me, I love him, and I get inspired by him somewhere. We know each other's acting, and we respect each other a lot," added Rajpal Yadav.

Rajpal Yadav and Akshay Kumar have worked together in movies like Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Khatta Meetha and others.
The duo will be next seen in the film Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan. It also stars Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles. 

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