'We Stand United...' Diljit Dosanjh Starrer 'Sardaar Ji 3' Makers Issue Statement Amid The Ongoing Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir Casting Controversy

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing controversy over the casting of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir alongside Indian singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh in the upcoming film 'Sardar Ji 3,' the makers have now issued an official statement stating that they 'stand united' with India and the film was shot 'before the prevailing situation.'

The criticism comes in the wake of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, leading to renewed calls for a ban on all Pakistani artists involved in Indian entertainment.

In the statement released on the official Instagram, the makers, 'whitehillmusic' wrote, "This is to bring to everyone's kind notice that the film named, Sardaarji 3, was shot well before the prevailing situation that our country is facing now and it was never ever the case that any Pakistani artist was signed or was engaged after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam."

"We stand united with our country and our fellow countrymen during this sensitive time. Considering the same, we had decided not to release the film or any of its promotional content in India until the situation becomes opportune."

Take a look at their post:

Soon after the statement, numerous netizens took to the comment section extending their support by writing, "Stand with You" and calling it a 'Perfect decision' whereas others were disappointed, one user wrote, "You have the option to not release the movie altogether! Asking everyone else to support when you are doing activities against…?"

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has expressed disappointment by criticizing the actor-singer. They wrote directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting that the individual’s 'passport be revoked' and that they be 'permanently barred from availing any rights, privileges or representation associated with Indian citizenship'. They concluded their statement by saying, "this is not just a call for boycott, this is a call for national solidarity."

Also Read | FWICE Writes To Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta Over Casting Of Diljit Dosanjh In 'Border 2': 'Deeply Disappointed'

Musician Mika Singh shared a lengthy note criticizing Diljit Dosanjh for acting "irresponsibly" by releasing content featuring an artist from across the border.

The 'Mauja Hi Mauja' singer recalled the film 'Abir Gulaal,' starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor, which was banned in India following the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year. Mika labelled Diljit a "fake singer" and condemned his actions as "irresponsible."