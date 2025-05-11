'We Stand United...': Kichcha Sudeepa Pens Letter To PM Modi, Lauds Operation Sindoor

Bengaluru: Actor Kichcha Sudeepa lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and praised the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, calling it "not just a response, but a statement."

Sudeep, in a letter to Modi, expressed his admiration for the Prime Minister's strong stance and the Indian defense forces' actions following the terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.

Operation Sindoor, launched on the intervening night of May 7-8, struck nine terror sites inside Pakistan.

"Today, I write to you not just as a grateful son, but as a proud Indian. As the nation salutes the triumph of Operation Sindoor, I write to you with deep admiration. It was not just a response; it was a statement--a bold, decisive message to the world that Bharat does not flinch, Bharat does not forget, and Bharat always rises," read a part of his letter.

Praising the discipline and courage shown by the armed forces under Modi's leadership, the actor added, "Under your leadership, our defense forces have demonstrated unmatched precision, discipline, and bravery. Their success is our pride. We stand united as ONE PEOPLE, ONE VOICE, ONE NATION. Jai Hind. Jai Karnataka. Jai Bharat."

Meanwhile, on Saturday, amid escalating cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, US President Donald Trump announced that both nations had agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire.''

Sharing a post on social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both countries for using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced that India will continue its firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism.

"India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so," he said in a post on X.