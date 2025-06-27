'We Were Laughing And Joking...' Ram Kapoor Admits To Making Sexually Inappropriate Remarks, Blames 'Obnoxious Normal Self'

New Delhi: Actor Ram Kapoor has sparked widespread criticism following a series of sexually inappropriate and derogatory remarks made during a promotional event for his upcoming web series Mistry.

The incident reportedly occurred during a media interaction session organised by the streaming platform behind the show.

According to media reports, Kapoor made insensitive comments regarding the clothing of some female executives on the platform. In a particularly disturbing moment, he allegedly compared the hectic interview schedule to a “gang rape,” a comment made in the presence of a journalist who was assisting him with a microphone.

The remarks have drawn sharp rebukes from industry professionals and audiences alike. In response to the controversy, Kapoor has admitted to making the comments. Speaking to The Times of India, the veteran actor said, "Let me start by saying that everything I've been accused of saying, I have said it. So, the fact is that I am guilty as charged."

Kapoor attempted to explain his behaviour by saying he tends to be more expressive around people he feels comfortable with. “Everyone who knows me and who has worked with me knows that is how I am and that I don't mean to be offensive,” he said, adding that he did not sense any discomfort from those present at the time. “We were laughing and joking. If I had gotten the whiff that they were offended, I would have dealt with it right away,"

He also attempted to justify his remark about a female executive’s attire, calling it a “distraction." “If I felt it was inappropriate, why would I say it openly in a hall full of media people?” he asked. “My character has been questioned for the first time in 25 years, so do acknowledge my justification.”

Acknowledging the backlash, Kapoor continued, “Now, I am aware of a few things which I wasn't that day. I cannot be my obnoxious normal self,” he said.

He continued, “The comments I made came from a harmless space, but the bottom line is that those team members, who are half my age, did get offended, and that's not acceptable.”

Kapoor concluded by stating his intention to personally apologise to those offended. “Not only my fans, I have my son who looks up to me and learns from me. I do not blame them for taking this stance, because yes, it will teach me a lesson. I respect their decision, and I am going to find a way to apologise to each of those team members who were offended that day on a personal level,” he said.

As the controversy unfolds, the streaming platform has yet to release an official statement on the matter.