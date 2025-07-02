Wednesday Words Of Wisdom: ‘Take Care & Protect The Man In The Mirror...' Says Salman Khan In New 'Viral' Post

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan enjoys massive stardom - all thanks to his filmography and screen presence. He is also credited with pioneering the fitness trend in India. Since then, he has consistently served as a major source of fitness inspiration. Whether on-screen or in real life, Salman Khan remains a fitness icon admired nationwide.

Wednesday Words Of Wisdom By Salman Khan

Now, once again, he has captured attention by sharing a series of striking gym pictures, showcasing his physique. Taking to his social media, Salman Khan posted a series of bicep-focused images following an intense upper body workout with a special message.

The first image captured his reflection in the gym mirror, while the second featured him shirtless and drenched in sweat, clearly post a strenuous session. Subsequent images highlighted his flexed, tanned biceps, complemented by a sharp, intense gaze directed at the camera. He appeared stylish in a black sleeveless tank vest, embodying his signature gym look. One particular image showed him reclining on an inclined bench, with half of his face obscured—an evocative shot that conveyed the exhaustion of a rigorous routine.

The superstar captioned his post with a special message, “Take care and protect the man in the mirror… wohi kaam aayega,” is more than just a statement, it’s a life lesson wrapped in a few powerful words. Through this message, superstar reminds everyone that self-care, self-discipline, and inner strength are ultimately what carry us through life.

He was last seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's Sikandar opposite Rashmika Mandanna. The film was helmed by AR Murugadoss.