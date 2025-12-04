Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2991909https://zeenews.india.com/people/weekend-watchlist-on-ott-7-gritty-suspense-thrillers-you-must-explore-on-netflix-zee5-prime-video-more-2991909.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
OTT WATCHLIST

Weekend Watchlist On OTT: 7 Gritty Suspense Thrillers You Must Explore On Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video & More

Year Ender 2025: Check out 7 such must-watch suspense thrillers which you bineg-watch on OTT before the year ends. 

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 04, 2025, 01:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Weekend Watchlist On OTT: 7 Gritty Suspense Thrillers You Must Explore On Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video & MorePic Courtesy: Movie Still

As the year 2025 is coming to a closure, it's time to rewind and once again recall what the OTT platforms delivered this season. So, today, lets explore the suspense genre on digital space. If you love the supernatural series loaded with horror elements, real-life-inspired manhunts, and intense crime sagas, then let's check out 7 such must-watch suspense thrillers which you bineg-watch on OTT before the year ends. 

Bhagwat: Chapter 1 – Raakshas (ZEE5)

Bhagwat: Chapter One – Raakshas is a 2025 crime thriller film directed by Akshay Shere. The film follows the investigation of a prostitution racket. It features Arshad Warsi as Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat and Jitendra Kumar as Sameer, a professor, in lead roles,with Devas Dikshit, Tara Alisha Berry, Hemant Saini, and Ayesha Kaduskar in supporting roles.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Baramulla (Netflix)

Baramulla is a fictional supernatural thriller film released on Netflix on November 7, 2025. The story follows a police officer, DSP Ridwaan Sayyed (played by Manav Kaul), investigating the mysterious disappearances of children in the snow-clad Kashmir valley. The plot blends mystery with elements of human trauma and the supernatural. 

Mirage (Sony Liv)

Mirage is a Malayalam crime thriller film directed by Jeethu Joseph, who co-wrote the screenplay with Srinivasan Abrol, from a story by Aparna R Tarakad. The film stars Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali. 

Baida (Amazon Prime Video)

The sci-fi supernatural thriller is directed by Puneet Sharma and created by Sudhanshu Rai. This multi-dimensional tale takes place in the unsettling village of Pankhata in the Hindi heartland of India. Featuring a cast including Sudhanshu Rai, Shobhit Sujay, Manisha Rai, Hiten Tejwani, Tarun Khanna, and Sourabh Raaj Jain, and edited by Pratheek Shetty (Kantara).

Maareesan (Netflix)

Maareesan is a Tamil drama thriller film directed by Sudheesh Sankar, written by V Krishna MoorthyIt stars Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil. The film's music was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Vash: Level 2 (Netflix)

Vash: Level 2 is a Gujarati supernatural psychological horror film written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik. It is a sequel to 2023 film Vash. The film stars Janki Bodiwala, Hitu Kanodia, Monal Gajjar and Hiten Kumar in lead roles.

Inspector Zende (Netflix)

Inspector Zende is a comedy thriller film directed and written by Chinmay Mandlekar. The film stars Manoj Bajpayee as Inspector Madhukar Zende and Jim Sarbh as Carl Bhojraj, a character inspired by the infamous serial killer Charles Sobhraj. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Prince Harry
Prince Harry Mocks 'King' Trump; Criticizes CBS For Settling Lawsuit
Indigo flight bomb threat
IndiGo Flight Rerouted To Ahmedabad After Bomb Threat On Hyderabad Route
men’s blazers
Must-Have Men’s Blazers to Elevate Your Wardrobe
Cold Moon 2025
Is This The Last Supermoon Of The Year? Know How And When To Watch It Live
Devvrat Mahesh Rekhe
Who Is Devvrat Mahesh Rekhe? Meet 19-Year-Old Genius Who Composed 2000 Mantras
Humayun Kabir
Mamata's Woes Grow: Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir Stands By Babri Remark
Kurtis
Kurtis Every Woman Should Buy From Myntra in 2025
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Lottery Result Today 04-12-2025: Karunya Plus KN-600 Lucky Draw Shortly
Jaish-e-Mohammed
JeM's 5,000-Woman Jihadi Force Signals Looming Threat Of Suicide Bombers
CAT 2025
IIM CAT 2025 Answer Key To Be Out Today: Check Steps To Download