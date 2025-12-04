Weekend Watchlist On OTT: 7 Gritty Suspense Thrillers You Must Explore On Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video & More

As the year 2025 is coming to a closure, it's time to rewind and once again recall what the OTT platforms delivered this season. So, today, lets explore the suspense genre on digital space. If you love the supernatural series loaded with horror elements, real-life-inspired manhunts, and intense crime sagas, then let's check out 7 such must-watch suspense thrillers which you bineg-watch on OTT before the year ends.

Bhagwat: Chapter 1 – Raakshas (ZEE5)

Bhagwat: Chapter One – Raakshas is a 2025 crime thriller film directed by Akshay Shere. The film follows the investigation of a prostitution racket. It features Arshad Warsi as Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat and Jitendra Kumar as Sameer, a professor, in lead roles,with Devas Dikshit, Tara Alisha Berry, Hemant Saini, and Ayesha Kaduskar in supporting roles.

Baramulla (Netflix)

Baramulla is a fictional supernatural thriller film released on Netflix on November 7, 2025. The story follows a police officer, DSP Ridwaan Sayyed (played by Manav Kaul), investigating the mysterious disappearances of children in the snow-clad Kashmir valley. The plot blends mystery with elements of human trauma and the supernatural.

Mirage (Sony Liv)

Mirage is a Malayalam crime thriller film directed by Jeethu Joseph, who co-wrote the screenplay with Srinivasan Abrol, from a story by Aparna R Tarakad. The film stars Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali.

Baida (Amazon Prime Video)

The sci-fi supernatural thriller is directed by Puneet Sharma and created by Sudhanshu Rai. This multi-dimensional tale takes place in the unsettling village of Pankhata in the Hindi heartland of India. Featuring a cast including Sudhanshu Rai, Shobhit Sujay, Manisha Rai, Hiten Tejwani, Tarun Khanna, and Sourabh Raaj Jain, and edited by Pratheek Shetty (Kantara).

Maareesan (Netflix)

Maareesan is a Tamil drama thriller film directed by Sudheesh Sankar, written by V Krishna MoorthyIt stars Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil. The film's music was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Vash: Level 2 (Netflix)

Vash: Level 2 is a Gujarati supernatural psychological horror film written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik. It is a sequel to 2023 film Vash. The film stars Janki Bodiwala, Hitu Kanodia, Monal Gajjar and Hiten Kumar in lead roles.

Inspector Zende (Netflix)

Inspector Zende is a comedy thriller film directed and written by Chinmay Mandlekar. The film stars Manoj Bajpayee as Inspector Madhukar Zende and Jim Sarbh as Carl Bhojraj, a character inspired by the infamous serial killer Charles Sobhraj.