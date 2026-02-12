Welcome to Waikiki 2 actor Jung Eun Woo dies at 39; industry in shock
South Korean actor Jung Eun Woo, best known for his roles in popular dramas such as Welcome to Waikiki 2 and Bride of the Sun, has reportedly passed away at the age of 39.
The news of his sudden demise has sent shockwaves across the South Korean entertainment industry and among his fans worldwide.
The actor’s family has chosen not to reveal the cause of death, requesting privacy during this difficult time.
