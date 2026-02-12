Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3016419https://zeenews.india.com/people/welcome-to-waikiki-2-actor-jung-eun-woo-dies-at-39-industry-in-shock-3016419.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleWelcome to Waikiki 2 actor Jung Eun Woo dies at 39; industry in shock
JUNG EUN WOO

Welcome to Waikiki 2 actor Jung Eun Woo dies at 39; industry in shock

South Korean actor Jung Eun Woo, best known for his roles in popular dramas such as Welcome to Waikiki 2 and Bride of the Sun, has reportedly passed away at the age of 39.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 12, 2026, 11:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Welcome to Waikiki 2 actor Jung Eun Woo dies at 39; industry in shock

South Korean actor Jung Eun Woo, best known for his roles in popular dramas such as Welcome to Waikiki 2 and Bride of the Sun, has reportedly passed away at the age of 39.

The news of his sudden demise has sent shockwaves across the South Korean entertainment industry and among his fans worldwide.

The actor’s family has chosen not to reveal the cause of death, requesting privacy during this difficult time.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

mobility
Customs duty cut on aircraft parts to reduce cost of of maintenance: Boeing
 North Korea
Is Kim Jong Un retiring? Spy agency claims he's chosen an unexpected heir
Auto news
Rolls-Royce looking to scale up India investment; Potential for 10,000 jobs
Auto news
Fortuner's rival MG Majestor unveiled: Key features, specs and booking details
Crishan Kalugamage Italy cricket
Meet Crishan Kalugamage: Tuscany pizza boy shines in Italy’s 10-wicket win
Italy
Italy claim historic first T20 World Cup win, crush Nepal by 10 wickets
India-US Trade Deal 2026
Amendments in India-US trade deal factsheet reflect shared understanding: MEA
ISL
ISL 2025-26 season: Key dates, teams, venues, format, live streaming
Aditya Pancholi
Rape FIR against Aditya Pancholi: Bombay HC hears plea
CPI inflation
CPI inflation for January recorded at 2.75% under new base year