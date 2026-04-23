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NewsEntertainmentPeopleWest Bengal Polls 2026: Arijit Singh casts vote in Murshidabad amid record turnout across state - WATCH
WEST BENGAL POLLS 2026

West Bengal Polls 2026: Arijit Singh casts vote in Murshidabad amid record turnout across state - WATCH

West Bengal Polls 2026 see high voter turnout as Arijit Singh votes in Murshidabad while Mamata Banerjee seeks a fourth consecutive term.

|Last Updated: Apr 23, 2026, 08:31 PM IST|Source: ANI
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West Bengal Polls 2026: Arijit Singh casts vote in Murshidabad amid record turnout across state - WATCH(Image: IMDb)

Murshidabad: Popular singer Arijit Singh and his wife were seen casting their votes in West Bengal's Murshidabad, drawing attention from fans and locals alike.

The acclaimed artist, known for his soulful voice, joined fellow citizens in exercising his democratic right for the first phase of polling for the West Bengal Assembly elections on Thursday.

Arijit greeted the media before entering the polling booth with his wife and even stopped by for a quick, light-hearted chat outside the premises.

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Also Read | Tamil Nadu election 2026: Vijay Sethupathi, Mathew Varghese cast votes in Chennai, urge all to come out and vote!

Earlier in the day, Arijit Singh's father, Surinder Singh, cast his vote in Murshidabad.

After casting his vote, Surinder spoke to ANI and shared that the process was smooth and peaceful at the booth. He also wished that everything continue in the same manner during the elections.

"Everything is good. May everything go well. There is no problem at all. Voting is going on smoothly. I have cast my vote," he said.

In West Bengal, the parties are contesting against one another for 294 Assembly seats. The first phase covers 152 Assembly constituencies, while the second phase includes 142 seats. There are a total of 1,478 candidates in the fray in this phase. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

Voter turnout surged to remarkable levels by 5 PM on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a massive 89.93% voter turnout rate, according to the Election Commission.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Polls 2026: Trisha Krishnan clicked as she steps out to cast her vote in Chennai

West Bengal emerged as the frontrunner, with several districts crossing the 90% mark. Dakshin Dinajpur led the state with an exceptional 93.12%, followed by Cooch Behar at 92.07%, Birbhum at 91.55%, Murshidabad at 91.36%, and Jalpaiguri at 91.20%. Jhargram (90.53%) and Paschim Medinipur (90.70%) also remained above the 90% threshold, while Bankura recorded 89.91% and Malda 89.56%. Darjeeling, though comparatively lower, still posted a strong 86.49%.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is aiming for a fourth consecutive term, while the BJP, which secured 77 seats in the previous election, is making a renewed push to form the government in the state.

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