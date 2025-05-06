New Delhi: Acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has expressed strong criticism of the current state of Bollywood, calling it creatively bankrupt and overly reliant on formulaic filmmaking. In a candid conversation with Puja Talwar on her YouTube channel, Siddiqui lamented the industry's obsession with sequels, calling it "pathetic," and accused filmmakers of recycling ideas instead of fostering originality.

Referring to the repetitive nature of mainstream cinema, Nawazuddin said, “Insecurity runs deep in the industry. People cling to formulas—whatever seems to work, they overuse it till it's completely worn out.” He argued that the trend of making sequels without fresh storytelling reflects a deeper creative crisis. “It's creative bankruptcy, just like financial bankruptcy.,” he declared.

The Costao actor didn’t hold back, adding that Bollywood has a long-standing history of copying: “We’ve stolen songs, stories—even iconic scenes from cult films. We’ve stolen from the South, from the West, from everywhere. How can an industry based on theft be expected to be creative?” He also noted that this culture has become so normalized that it’s rarely questioned anymore.

Siddiqui pointed to filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap as rare voices of originality in the industry. “Anurag brought in fresh ideas and original storytelling. But people like him eventually get sidelined or leave,” he said.

For those unknown, Kashyap had recently relocated from Mumbai, prompting speculation about his future in cinema. However, the filmmaker clarified via X (formerly Twitter), “I have relocated cities. I have not left filmmaking.”

Kashyap had also recently drawn criticism after voicing concerns over Phule, a biographical film about social reformers Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule, which faced a delayed release from April 11 to April 25.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s latest film Costao is currently available to stream on ZEE5.