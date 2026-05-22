What actually is Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's net worth? Inside the luxurious life and iconic Mannat of the Jawan star

Shah Rukh Khan is a global household name. From a simple Delhi boy with big dreams in the ’80s to becoming one of Bollywood’s biggest superstars, his journey has been marked by fame, awards, blockbuster films, and the iconic home Mannat, which reportedly first caught his attention during the shooting of Yes Boss in 1997.

Over the years, Shah Rukh Khan transformed himself into not just a cinema icon but also one of India’s most successful celebrities and entrepreneurs.

Shah Rukh Khan's impressive Net Worth

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The actor has once again secured a place on the Hurun Global Rich List, reinforcing his position among the wealthiest entertainers in the world.

According to the list released on March 5, Shah Rukh Khan’s estimated net worth currently stands at USD 1.3 billion (approximately Rs 10,800 crore).

Also Read | Meet Indian actors who earn more from their businesses than movies: 60-year-old richest star to 43-year-old global desi girl - In Pics

Wealth Sees Slight Decline From Last Year

Although Shah Rukh continues to remain on the prestigious list, his estimated wealth has slightly declined compared to 2025, when his fortune was reportedly valued at around Rs 12,490 crore (USD 1.4 billion).

Last year, his net worth had even surpassed that of global music sensation Taylor Swift. However, this year, Swift has moved ahead in the rankings.

Mannat Continues to Be a Symbol of Stardom

Apart from his cinematic success, Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious Mumbai residence, Mannat, remains one of the city’s most recognised landmarks.

The sea-facing bungalow was designed by Gauri Khan in collaboration with architect-designer Kaif Faquih and reportedly took nearly a decade to complete.

Take a look at the inside photos of Mannat

Shah Rukh often greets fans gathered outside Mannat, making the home an emotional landmark for admirers from around the world.

Over the years, Shah Rukh Khan transformed himself into not just a cinema icon but also one of India’s most successful celebrities and entrepreneurs.