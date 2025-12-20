What ‘Dhurandhar’ Doesn’t Say Out Loud: The Balochistan Link Behind Six Bollywood Icons

Bollywood Actors From Balochistan: Often in the news for its rich culture and history, Balochistan has also influenced Bollywood. While some of its talents stood out on-screen, others influenced the films behind the scenes, scripting some of the most popular dialogues in Hindi cinema.

The recent movie ‘Dhurandhar’, which has been filmed against the backdrop of Karachi’s Lyari area, has brought attention back to the region that was once a stronghold of the Baloch community.

But long before Balochistan appeared on the silver screen, it was providing Bollywood with stars who left an indelible mark on the industry.

Suresh Oberoi

Born in Quetta in 1946, Suresh Oberoi’s family later moved to India, where he began his career far from movie sets, first in radio and modeling. His eventual entry into Bollywood made him one of the industry’s most reliable faces.

In over 135 films, he effortlessly played roles ranging from police officers to mentors and father figures to leading heroes and heroines. Fluent in Punjabi, Pashto, Hindi, Urdu and English, he often reflected his cultural roots through his performances.

Later, in 2004, Oberoi entered politics by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), proving that his influence extended beyond cinema.

Kader Khan

Few have influenced Bollywood’s language and dialogues as much as Kader Khan. Born in Kabul to a Pashtun family with roots in Pishin, Balochistan, he moved to Mumbai, initially working as a civil engineering professor.

He began his acting career in 1973 with the film ‘Daag’ and went on to act in over 300 movies while writing dialogues for more than 250 films. He won multiple Filmfare awards and was posthumously awarded the Padma Shri in 2019. It cemented his legacy as one of Bollywood’s finest actors.

Amjad Khan

Born in Quetta in 1940, Amjad Khan became immortal as Gabbar Singh in ‘Sholay’. Appearing in over 130 films, he brought a unique intensity and precision to dialogue delivery.

His presence transformed the image of Bollywood villains, making them layered, memorable and unforgettable.

Amjad Khan is one of India’s most popular actors to this day.

Raj Kumar

Having served in the Mumbai police before venturing into cinema, Raj Kumar, who was born Kulbhushan Pandit in Loralai in 1926, had a non-traditional entry into films.

His commanding personality and impactful dialogues made him a force to be reckoned with on the big screen.

Veena Kumari (Tajour Sultana)

Born in Quetta, Veena Kumari was a prominent face in Hindi and Urdu cinema during the 1940s and 1950s. Renowned for her grace and strong performances, she was part of the golden era that laid the foundation for Indian cinema as it is known today.

Zeba Bakhtiar

With her roots in Balochistan, Zeba Bakhtiar successfully bridged the Indian and Pakistani film industries. She gained recognition for her role in ‘Henna’, which made her a familiar face for Indian audiences.

Her work in Pakistani television reinforced her legacy across borders as a celebrated actress, producer and director.

Balochistan’s contributions to Bollywood show its rich cultural heritage and the talent it has nurtured over decades, both in front of and behind the camera.

From iconic actors to legendary writers, the region has strongly and influenced Hindi cinema.