/What happened to Nushrratt Bharuccha in Bali? Actor hospitalised after accident, extends stay

Nushrratt Bharuccha is reportedly recovering in a Bali hospital after getting hurt during her trip to the island. She had gone there for work and posted pictures from the trip on social media around a week ago. Not much is known about the accident yet, but she has apparently stayed back in Bali while she receives treatment.
According to NDTV, the actor met with an accident in Bali and is currently being treated at a hospital. Sources said that she had travelled for a work commitment and decided to extend her stay after the incident. What kind of injury it is, and how serious it is, hasn't been shared.
Nushrratt herself hasn't said anything publicly about the accident or how she's feeling at the moment.
On the work front, Nushrratt is part of an untitled action film starring Tiger Shroff, directed by Remo D'Souza. Bollywood Hungama reports that she and Pashmina Roshan have come on board, alongside Abhishek Banerjee and Elvish Yadav. Neeraj Tiwari and Viccky Jain are co-producing, and the film reportedly started shooting in August.
This will be the first time Nushrratt and Tiger share the screen. Her role is said to carry real weight in the story, though the makers are keeping character details under wraps.
Her part is expected to matter to the plot rather than being a typical heroine role. The film also marks a milestone for Viccky Jain, who is backing it under his new banner, VJ Frames. Bollywood Hungama describes it as a high-octane commercial action entertainer with several fresh pairings.
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