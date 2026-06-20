What is Diljit Dosanjh Day? Los Angeles declares special day for Punjabi singer

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has received a special honour from the Los Angeles City Council, which has officially declared “Diljit Dosanjh Day.” The civic resolution recognises his contributions to taking Punjabi music to global audiences and promoting South Asian representation in mainstream American entertainment.
The resolution was introduced by Los Angeles Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, who praised Diljit’s influence as an artist and cultural ambassador. The honour marks another significant milestone in the singer’s international career, which has seen him bridge cultural and linguistic boundaries through music, film, and live performances.
According to the resolution, Diljit was recognised for his role in globalising Punjabi music and expanding South Asian visibility within American popular culture.
Diljit shared the special moment with his fans on Instagram, posting a video from the occasion. In the caption, he expressed his gratitude and highlighted the significance of the recognition bestowed upon him by the Los Angeles City Council.
The video showed Diljit receiving a framed copy of the resolution during a private gathering. Dressed in a white kurta, pink salwar, and his signature turban, the singer appeared visibly moved by the gesture. As he accepted the honour, he folded his hands in gratitude, drawing warm reactions from those present.
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The recognition adds to Diljit’s growing list of international achievements and underscores his impact as one of the most influential Punjabi artists on the global stage.
Diljit Dosanjh Day is a special civic declaration by the Los Angeles City Council honouring the internationally acclaimed Punjabi singer, actor, and producer. The recognition celebrates his contributions to music, film, and culture, as well as his role in breaking cultural and linguistic barriers while bringing Punjabi artistry to a global audience.
Diljit Dosanjh Day is set to be celebrated on January 6.
Diljit Dosanjh was recently seen in Main Vaapas Aaunga, a poignant partition-era musical drama directed by Imtiaz Ali. In the film, he plays Nirvair, a London-based man who returns to Chandigarh to help his ailing grandfather, Ishar, portrayed by Naseeruddin Shah, reunite with memories of a long-lost love and find closure to a story left unfinished for nearly eight decades.
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