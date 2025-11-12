What Is Gaad Batt? Why A Plate Of Fish and Rice In Manav Kaul’s Baramulla Holds Deep Cultural Meaning For Kashmiri Pandits

New Delhi: Manav Kaul’s Baramulla has been making waves since its release. Set against the breathtaking, snow-capped landscape of Kashmir, the film has been widely praised for its haunting blend of psychological depth and political subtext.

While the movie offers several spine-chilling moments, one particular scene has left audiences deeply intrigued. Every night, Iqbal, the caretaker, takes a plate of rice and fish to a locked room on the topmost floor of the house.

The simple gesture, it turns out, is rooted in an age-old Kashmiri tradition.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In the film, Gulnaar (played by actor Bhasha Sumbli), who has recently moved into the house, confronts Iqbal about this nightly ritual. Agitated yet curious, she asks, “Who is this plate for?”

Unable to speak, Iqbal silently points above and around the house. Gulnaar soon realizes that this mysterious offering is part of a local custom, one tied to the unseen and the ancestral, steeped in faith and fear.

A fleeting glimpse of this unique tradition can be seen in the movie #Baramulla, though many non-Kashmiris might not have fully understood its cultural and spiritual significance.



Gaad Batte is a winter ritual observed by Kashmiri Pandits, a sacred feast dedicated to the Ghar… https://t.co/yiimTpjOeN — decodingmyroots.com - नित्यकर्म सर्वोपरि (@MonaADhar) November 9, 2025

In the end of the movie it is eventually realized that the house where Sayyed family lives once belinged to a Kashmiri Pandity Family, the Saprus who were were killed by Terrorists during the militancy in the early 1990s.

This ritual of serving fish and rice on a plate is called Gaad Batt.

What Is Gaad Batt? The Kashmiri Ritual Depicted in Baramulla

In Kashmiri, Gaad means fish and Batt means rice. Gaad Batt is a winter ritual observed by the Kashmiri Pandit community, typically performed towards the end of the year, most often during the freezing December nights.

The ritual is more than a meal, it is a symbolic act of remembrance and reverence. The offering of rice and fish is made to honour the Guardian of the House, locally known as the Ghar Devta (also called Gar Divta). It is believed that this faceless, nameless deity protects the home and its inhabitants.

According to Kashmiri Pandit belief, the Ghar Devta can manifest in any living form — a cat, a crow, or even a gust of wind. The ritual of Gaad Batt serves as an expression of gratitude and a prayer for protection through the harsh winter months.

Also Read: Baramulla OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Manav Kaul’s Crime Thriller?

How Is Gaad Batt Performed?

Traditionally, a plate of cooked rice and fish is placed on the rooftop, called kaainie in Kashmiri along with a glass of water and a small diya (lamp) covered with a sieve. Families living in apartments often perform the ritual on their balconies.

Preparations begin in the afternoon. The kitchen is thoroughly cleaned before the sacred meal is cooked. Every member of the household bathes before participating in the ritual. The fish used for Gaad Batt is usually Rohu, a freshwater fish commonly found in the Kashmir Valley.

Once the food is prepared, a clean white sheet is spread on the floor, and plates of rice and fish are served, one for each member of the family. A brief puja follows, invoking the Ghar Devta to accept the offering. Each resident then bows before the plate in reverence before moving on to have their own meal.

The Next Morning

The following day, the plate kept on the rooftop is retrieved. If the food appears disturbed or scattered, it is taken as a sign that the Ghar Devta has accepted the offering. The remaining food is then given to birds.

The rice and fish prepared for Gaad Batt are meant strictly for the residents of the house- including pets and are not shared with outsiders.

When Is Gaad Batt Celebrated?

The ritual is not performed randomly but on specific muhurats (auspicious dates) listed in the Zanthri, the Kashmiri Panchang , a traditional calendar that marks the yearly religious observances of the Kashmiri Pandit community.

At its heart, Gaad Batt is a ritual of faith, warmth, and togetherness — a moment for families to unite during the coldest time of the year and express gratitude to the unseen protector watching over their home.