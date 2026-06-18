/What is Orry aka Orhan Awatramani's income? No 9-to-5 job, yet earned Rs 76 lakh for 1 reel, check his fees

New Delhi: Orry aka Orhan Awatramani is a famous social media influencer, entrepreneur and digital content creator. The social media sensation, who is almost omnipresent at all the hep and high-profile Bollywood dos is friends with everyone it seems. You must have seen him posing with all the A-listers, international icons to Gen Z stars - so, how rich is he, exactly? Let's find more on that:
We are sure, Orry reels have bombed your Instagram feeds or memes quote often if not not all days. But how did he become a sensation on internet? Orry primarily earns a lot for his appearances at private events, monetizing his social media presence, and working as a Special Project Manager at Reliance Industries Limited, as per media reports.
Orry recently appeared on the Learn by KK Create podcast hosted by Kavya Karnatac where he shared how he has tapped well on his online popularity and made it into a highly profitable business.
Speaking about his income, Orry revealed that a large portion of his earnings comes from brand collaborations and paid appearances. "Last month I made Rs 76 lakhs on just one deal, like one reel," he said, leaving many viewers stunned by the amount brands are willing to pay for influencer marketing.
He also explained about charging in lakhs for lunches, dinners, birthday parties, weddings, and other social gatherings. "For Rs 15 to Rs 25 lakhs, you can buy me for lunch, you can buy me for dinner, I'll come to your wedding, I'll come to your birthday, and I'll give a speech as if we're childhood friends, I'll hang out with you and have shots with your parents, and touch everyone you want. It's an experience you can buy, " he quipped.
He jokingly said, "Hindustan mein sirf do logon ke poses famous hai, Shah Rukh Khan and Orry. So I really love that I've reached that status."
When asked who manages his money, he said: "My mom and my dad!"
So, who made Orhan Awatramani the Orry we all know now? The credit behind Orry's stupendous success goes to Mohabbatein star Kim Sharma. Former actress is now the Executive Vice President of Dharma Cornerstone Agency and is managing Orry, among others, reportedly. Last year, in one of her podcasts with Kunnika Sadanand, Kim Sharma opened up on her strategies and how Orry became famous. She said, “So the mystery around Orry is a large part of the strategy that we use to build an enigma. So we never really answer questions around him. I would say, I think he's one of the most successful social experiments that have occurred in the last, recent times. He's an extremely cerebral person, very intelligent, very targeted.
Kim added “He's not an influencer, we never say that. He's a celebrity. I think he's moved past a lot of limitations or boundaries or boxes or titles. He's a person of large influence. A celebrity in every sense of the word. He commands as much attention as anybody that's doing anything.”
He is seen with almost all Gen-Z star kids including Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Navya Naveli Nanda and has several recent pictures with Nysa Devgan from their New Year’s vacation to Dubai. According to his LinkedIn profile, Orhan works as a Special Project Manager at RIL Chairpersons Office. He pursued a bachelor's in Fine arts and communication design from New York's Parsons School of Design. He not only parties with Bollywood celebs but has been spotted with the Kardashians, Joe Jonas, Anne Hathaway, and Kylie Jenner among others.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.