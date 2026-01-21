What Is Palaash Muchchal Doing Now After Wedding With Smriti Mandhana Was Called Off?

New Delhi: Music composer-turned-filmmaker Palaash Muchchal is back in the news and this time it is for his professional commitments. After braving a social media storm after his wedding with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana was called off, Palaash took a break from all the media glitz and glamour - remaining low key. So, what is he doing now?

Turns out, Palaash is now back in the game and as recently announced his new film starring Shreyas Talpade. Set in Mumbai, the movie will feature the actor in the role of a common man. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to X (formerly called Twitter) and shared the details. He wrote:

"SHREYAS TALPADE TO STAR IN PALASH MUCHHAL'S NEXT FILM... #ShreyasTalpade will head the cast of director #PalashMuchhal's upcoming, as-yet-untitled film, stepping into the role of a common man. Set against the backdrop of #Mumbai, filming is expected to commence soon."

For the unversed, Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana were all set to marry on November 23, 2025, in Sangli, Maharashtra. But in a dramatic turn of events, on the wedding day, Smriti Mandhana's father, Srinivas Mandhana, was admitted to the hospital due to a health-related issue. Later, some reports also claimed that Palash had also been rushed to the hospital for viral symptoms and acidity-related complications.

What followed was days of speculation, swirling cheating allegations against Muchchal and finally the couple on December 7, announced that their wedding had been called off.

Palaash Muchchal At Premanand Maharaj's Ashram

After the controversy erupted, he was recently seen attending Premanand Maharaj's satsang in Vrindavan. The music composer was spotted covering his face with a mask as he listened to Premanand Maharaj and folded his hands in respect.

Muchhal, in his Instagram Story, wrote, “I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship. It’s been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me. Thank you to everyone who has stood by me with kindness in this tough time,” he wrote.