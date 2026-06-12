What led to case against comedian Pranit More? Know all accused in Rs 370 biryani, Dr Sejal Pawar & viral stand-up case

Maharashtra Cyber has registered an FIR against stand-up comedian Pranit More, along with others, over alleged obscene and objectionable content circulated from a Gurugram stand-up comedy show.

The FIR has been filed at the Nodal Cyber Police Station under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and Section 67 of the IT Act, 2000. Authorities allege that the content, circulated on platforms such as YouTube and Instagram, contained remarks deemed offensive and inappropriate, particularly concerning women, consent, and deceased individuals.

Officials further stated that the clips were widely shared online and may have been used to generate engagement and monetisation through digital platforms. Summons have been issued to all persons named in the case, and the investigation is ongoing.

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Controversy involving Dr Sejal Pawar over remarks on cadavers

A separate clip from the same stand-up show has drawn legal attention involving Dr Sejal Pawar, who allegedly made remarks referencing medical cadavers during a crowd interaction segment.

The comments, which surfaced on social media, were criticised by sections of the medical community for being insensitive toward deceased bodies and violating ethical standards of medical practice. The clip also sparked public backlash, leading to an apology from her on social media.

Also Read | Objectify, Apologise, Repeat: Pranit More, Peddi and more - When will the cycle of sexism and normalised misogyny stop?

Investigators have included this segment as part of the broader FIR, citing concerns over obscenity and public decency.

Rs 370 biryani date remark sparks backlash

Another widely circulated clip features audience member Himanshu Jangra, who reportedly spoke about spending around Rs 370 on a biryani during a date and suggested he was entitled to “recover” the amount through physical intimacy.

The remark was interpreted online as promoting regressive attitudes toward consent and relationships. Pranit More was also criticised for laughing at the comment during the performance, which further fueled controversy once the clip went viral.

Following backlash, the audience member reportedly faced professional consequences, including termination from his job, and both individuals issued public apologies.

Viral circulation, monetisation angle, and ongoing probe

According to Maharashtra Cyber, multiple clips from the stand-up performance were recorded, uploaded, and widely circulated across social media platforms, including YouTube and Instagram, contributing to their viral spread.

Authorities allege that the dissemination of such content may have been linked to increasing engagement and generating revenue through online monetisation. The FIR covers all individuals allegedly involved in the recording, promotion, and distribution of the clips.

The investigation is ongoing, with summons issued to Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, and Dr Sejal Pawar for questioning.

(With ANI Inputs)