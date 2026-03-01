What left Karan Aujla in tears at his Delhi concert – Viral video shows emotional fan moment

New Delhi: Pop star Karan Aujla kickstarted his P-POP Culture India Tour 2026 on Sunday night with a grand performance at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Several moments from the concert have gone viral on social media, ranging from crowd excitement and minor scuffles to the singer ziplining across the stadium.

However, one emotional moment from the concert has truly melted hearts online.

During the show, a fan gifted Aujla a special framed painting that featured his late parents. The heartfelt gesture visibly moved the singer.

A video from the concert has now surfaced on social media showing the touching exchange. In the clip, Aujla is seen standing on stage as the framed painting is handed to him. He looks at it for several moments, quietly taking it in, before becoming visibly emotional. The singer appeared teary-eyed as he continued to gaze at the frame, clearly overwhelmed by the gift.

After composing himself, Aujla thanked the fan warmly in front of the audience. In a sweet gesture, he also signed an autograph on the frame. He then returned the painting to the fan and said in Punjabi, “Go, take my mom and dad’s photo to your home.”

The emotional moment received loud cheers from the crowd and has since gone viral across social media platforms.

Karan Aujla’s P-POP Culture India Tour 2026

Aujla began his India tour with a high-energy performance at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where over 75,000 fans gathered to watch him live. The singer performed several of his popular tracks, keeping the audience on their feet throughout the night.

After the concert, Aujla took to Instagram to share glimpses from the show. Along with the pictures, the Winning Speech hitmaker captioned the post:

“Does this look sold out to you? DELHI SHUTDOWN.”

Before the Delhi concert, Karan Aujla also met Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Sharing a video from their meeting on Instagram, the Chief Minister praised the singer’s influence and Delhi’s growing cultural scene.

“Met Karan Aujla! Artists like him don’t just perform — they move generations. And Delhi? We’re not just part of the culture, we’re shaping its future. The capital is stepping into its next cultural chapter,” she wrote.

Tour Schedule

The India leg of the tour will continue from February to April 2026. After New Delhi, Karan Aujla will perform in:

Mumbai & Pune – March 3 (special Holi-themed shows)

Ahmedabad – March 7

Chandigarh – March 14

Indore – March 21

Bengaluru – March 29

Kolkata – April 3

Jaipur – April 5

Lucknow – April 10

Ludhiana – April 12

The India tour will cover a total of 11 cities across the country.