What really went down between Tejasswi Prakash and Surbhi Chandna during Psycho Saiyaan promotions?

New Delhi: Recently, several reports claimed that actress Tejasswi Prakash declined to promote her show Psycho Saiyaan alongside co-star Surbhi Chandna. Reports suggested that the Naagin 6 actress refused to participate in joint interviews and opted for solo media interactions, sparking speculation about a possible rift between the two actresses.

Surbhi has now reacted to the rumours, calling the situation an unfortunate turn of events.

What went wrong during promotions?

Promotions for the Psycho Saiyaan reportedly took an intense turn when Tejasswi declined to participate in joint media interactions with Surbhi.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Tejasswi’s arrival was delayed due to a wardrobe-related issue. Surbhi, along with their co-star Anud Singh Dhaka, reportedly waited for nearly an hour for the shared media interaction.

The report further stated that the show’s publicity team later informed the waiting media that Tejasswi was not ready for joint interviews and had allegedly refused to arrive at the venue unless assured that Surbhi would not be included in the promotional interactions.

It was also claimed that Surbhi left the venue in tears following the incident. After this, Tejasswi reportedly stepped out alone for interviews. She was also said to have cancelled her lunch break with Anud Singh Dhaka, which left him visibly frustrated.

According to the report, Anud made a sarcastic remark, saying, “No worries, I will faint here, but we will carry on. After all, we are all here solely for Tejasswi.”

The reason behind Tejasswi’s refusal to participate in joint media interactions remains unclear, and the actress has not issued any official statement regarding the matter so far.

Surbhi Chandna reacts

In her first reaction to India Forums, Surbhi acknowledged the situation but refrained from commenting on it in detail.

She said, “It was an unfortunate situation, but there is nothing to comment about. Thanks for reaching out.”

About Psycho Saiyaan

Psycho Saiyaan, streaming on Amazon MX Player, revolves around a love story that gradually transforms into a dark psychological thriller as obsession takes over. The show also stars Ravi Kishan and Anud Singh Dhaka in key roles.

Both Surbhi Chandna and Tejasswi Prakash are well-known names in Indian television.

Tejasswi has appeared in popular shows such as Swaragini, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, and Naagin 6. She is currently dating Karan Kundrra, whom she met on Bigg Boss 15, and is also participating in Laughter Chefs Season 3.

Surbhi Chandna, meanwhile, has featured in several hit television shows including Naagin 5, Ishqbaaaz, Dil Boley Oberoi, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She is married to her long-time partner Karan R Sharma.