What Rhea Chakraborty Told Apoorva Mukhija After India’s Got Talent Row, Reveals Social Media Star

New Delhi: Social media star Apoorva Mukhija recently faced intense scrutiny and backlash following her comments on the show India’s Got Talent. In a recent interview with Yuvaa, the influencer revealed that amidst the trolling and even death threats, she spoke with actor Rhea Chakraborty—someone who had undergone a similar experience after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

In her conversation with Yuvaa, Apoorva shared the constant security concerns she faced during the controversy. "Ganesh didn’t let me step out without four bouncers and a driver. Even at the airport, I had a bouncer with me. I couldn’t go back home for six to seven days because people knew my address. I was getting pictures of my building saying, ‘We know where you live.’ I cried every day. My mooh-boli sister Suman Didi was supposed to attend a wedding, but I had to cancel a fake award show appearance and rush back from Jaipur to Delhi. I was terrified."

She said she video-called Rhea Chakraborty, believing she would understand what she was going through. “I spoke to her on a video call for an hour. She got it. She knew what I was going through.”

Apoorva also revealed that she wanted to publicly acknowledge the controversy but was advised to stay silent. “I talk about everything, right? But people told me—if you speak now, they’ll twist your words, and it’ll start another media cycle. I had no choice but to stay silent.”

She went on to discuss how the situation affected her professional life: “I didn’t realize how much I loved working until I couldn’t. I hadn’t taken a day off in years—always vlogging, creating, thinking of brand posts. And suddenly, it was all gone. I lost so much business. Brands said it wasn’t a good time to be associated. In one second, everything disappeared.”

Rhea Chakraborty also faced intense media scrutiny in 2020 when she was accused of abetment of suicide following the death of her then-boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput.