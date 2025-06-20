What’s 'WhatsApp Cooking'? Rakul Preet Singh Shares How She Curates Meals For Hubby Jackky Bhagnani

New Delhi: Actress Rakul Preet Singh, basking in the spotlight with the release of the much-awaited sequel De De Pyaar De 2, is winning hearts not only with her performance but also with her personal charm.

In a recent interaction, Rakul Preet Singh shared her unique approach to cooking for her husband, Jackky Bhagnani, something she calls “WhatsApp cooking.” While she admits she can’t cook herself, Rakul guides their chef over WhatsApp, step by step, telling him exactly when to add ingredients like garlic and ginger.

“Jacki and I have very similar likes and dislikes. I do WhatsApp cooking with the chef. I tell him what to add first, when to add garlic, when to add ginger, all over the phone. I know how it’s cooked because I guide the process, but I can’t cook," she shared.

She curates recipes from Instagram and directs the cooking remotely, ensuring the dishes match their shared tastes. “Toh meri di gayi recipe use pasand aati hai, jo mein Instagram se le kar kar ke deti hoon. Every day, I try to make something interesting at our micro level,” she said, adding that she tries to make something interesting every day, even if it’s all coordinated virtually.

The couple, who tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Goa on February 21, 2024, continue to delight fans with their relatable, warm dynamic. From celebrating their first Diwali together to Rakul calling Jackky the “best gift Santa could have given her” in a birthday post, the duo’s bond has become a favourite among fans.

Rakul also appeared on The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra, produced by Gautam Thakker Films, where she offered easy fitness advice tailored for corporate professionals. She recommended simple chair yoga exercises that can be done during long desk hours, emphasising that “small steps can make a big difference” in staying active and healthy.

On the professional front, Jackky Bhagnani continues to make waves as a producer with blockbuster hits like Mission Raniganj, Ganapath, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, while Rakul’s De De Pyaar De 2 has already begun drawing praise for her performance.