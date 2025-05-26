What She Is 'Super Excited' About In Coming Months Jennifer Lopez Reveals

Washington : Singer Jennifer Lopez shared why she is excited about her upcoming busy summer months. The 2025 American Music Awards host opened up about the things that are keeping her busy in the coming months.

"I'm excited to tour. I'm excited first to go do Pride," said Lopez of headlining WorldPride during June's Pride Month in Washington, D.C. "I'm super excited about that. I'm working on that show right now too as we speak, and crafting the tour as well. I'm excited to get back out there," reported People.

"It seems like a perfect summer to celebrate being free and being happy," she added, "Just everything in my life right now just feels really healthy and good, and I'm ready to get out there and make people sing and dance and have a good time. That's always my goal," as per the outlet.

The actress will embark on her first tour in six years, Up All Night Live, which will begin in Egypt on July 4.

Lopez also intends to spend time this summer with her 17-year-old twins, Emme and Max, whom she had with ex-husband Marc Anthony, reported People.

"I think my kids are going to come to Pride because I'm doing more of a concert [at WorldPride], so I'm excited about that," she says of her teens joining her amid her summer gigs. "They're sweet. They're the best," as per the outlet.

Earlier, Jennifer shared how she has been preparing to return after a decade as the host of the 2025 American Music Awards at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas on May 26.

Jennifer shared that she has been "rehearsing for a couple of weeks" on her first "big television performance in a while," according to E! News."I took last year off and I went back in and my first thing was doing a movie," she said, adding, "So, this is getting back into my performance mode in a way."Noting that she is "excited about that," she added, "We're going to be celebrating all the music of the year."

The American Music Awards will air live from the Fontainebleau Las Vegas at 8 p.m on CBS and Paramount+.