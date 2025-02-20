What Wedding? Kriti Sanon Got No Marriage Plans This Year, Actress Shoots For 'Tere Ishk Mein'

New Delhi: Around Valentine's Day this year, the buzz started off about Kriti Sanon's alleged wedding with rumoured partner Kabir Bahia. The duo was spotted together at the Delhi airport, sparking rumours of them eyeing a wedding this year. However, looks like it was mere speculation. The talented leggy lass has back-to-back projects that keep her fully occupied. Amid speculation about her personal life, a source from the industry has set the record straight—marriage is not on the cards for Kriti this year, given her jam-packed schedule.

A source from the industry shared, "Where does Kriti even have the time this year? She’s in Delhi right now, fully focused on shooting for Aanand L Rai’s film for the next few months. And as soon as that’s done, she’s straight onto her next project—there’s barely a break in between."

Meanwhile, the actress is right now busy shooting for 'Tere Ishk Mein', where she plays character named Mukti. The film’s announcement video has already piqued fans's interest into the movie.

The source further revealed, “One of her biggest commitments right now is Tere Ishk Mein, where she plays Mukti. The film announcement video has already created a lot of buzz, and Kriti is completely invested in bringing Mukti to life. Once she wraps that up, she’s set to start work on a highly anticipated sequel, but it’s too early to share details. With so much going on work wise, marriage is definitely not on the cards this year.”

Rumour mills kicked of goss about Kriti Sanon dating a UK-based businessman Kabir Bahia after pictures of the two from their Greece vacation on her birthday went viral last year. Later, they also celebrated Christmas and New Year together.

However, there has no official confirmation by either of them on dating each other.