New Delhi: Ace comedian and actor Kapil Sharma's massive body transformation has caught the eye of his fans - all thanks to the enthusiastic paps clicking him and also the fresh season of his popular 'The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show'. He looks lean, fit and charming as always. But what's the secret behind his new look? Well, his Yogesh Bhateja, a fitness expert explained the ‘21 21 21' rule which worked for the comedian.

How Kapil Sharma's Body Transformed

Yogesh Bhateja, in a video shared on the YouTube channel GunjanShouts, talked about simple lifestyle changes which assist in weight loss. He added that a classic desi breakfast is bread with butter and tea, samosa, dhokla or parantha. He also added that we tend to eat whatever comes our way when outside. But it's when we start clocking in what we are eating, and our lifestyle changes, we monitor water intake, our breathing patterns.

The fitness coach emphasised: “Maybe not physically, but mentally and emotionally. That's where you start moving more…This is what I did during Kapil's weight loss journey.” When Kapil wanted to go slow, Bhateja made him do stretches, to check how the body reacts to movements.

What's the 21-21-21 Rule?

He talked about a basic routine which he used with Kapil and many of his clients who wanted to shed weight, calling it the 21 21 21 rule. According to Bhateja, the first 21 days of when you begin your weight loss journey, completely focus on moving your body, which means workouts to build muscles. "Go back 15-20 years, when schools used to conduct PT (physical training classes). Just do those exercises every day for 21 days, and you will not have to do any diet control or modification; eat jalebis as much as you want,” he said.

For next 21 days after that would strictly count what you eat. Taking care of your diet is of utmost importance, and modifications are necessary. “Keep a check on your diet. I am not saying cut your carbs, calories, or anything else. This is not the right approach. Only modify your diet,” he added.

Then gain for the next 21 days, control smoking, drinking, and caffeine. This means controlling your emotional dependency on any substances that do not give you any health benefits, and staying away from liquor, smoking or coffee.

How 21 21 21 Rule Changes Your body:

Yogesh Bhateja explained in the video: “These 62 days will help you build an attitude without any pain, because you focused on only 1 thing during each set of 21 days. Now you are driven and standing in the gym on the 22nd day. This practice will help you accept changes in your life because you are not cutting calories from your life; you are modifying it. During this process, when you reach the 42nd day, you will see the change, and it will make you desperate to look better. That's where I want to control or cut emotional dependency on smoking, drinking, overeating, sugar intake, and anything that is not good for your body. After 63 days, you will see a good change in your body, and you won't need anyone to push yourself. This is what works best for beginners.”

(Disclaimer: This article is for only for informational and general purposes. This should not be taken as a substitute for professional medical advice.)