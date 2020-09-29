हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ankita Lokhande

What's wrong with you? Ankita Lokhande blasts Sushant Singh Rajput's fan for sharing video from actor's last rites

"What's wrong with you. Stop posting such videos they are very disturbing for all of us," Ankita Lokhande tweeted.

What&#039;s wrong with you? Ankita Lokhande blasts Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s fan for sharing video from actor&#039;s last rites

New Delhi: Actress Ankita Lokhande has lashed out at a fan of Sushant Singh Rajput for sharing a video of the late star's body. The video doing the rounds on social media is from Sushant's last rites in Mumbai. 

In her response to the fan's tweet, Ankita wrote, "What's wrong with you. Stop posting such videos they are very disturbing for all of us. It's a request to remove this video right now .. we know you love him but this isn't the way to show your support or love to him. Remove this video right now!!"

Ankita and Sushant were in a relationship for six years. They fell in love on the sets of their TV show 'Pavitra Rishta'. She has firmly stood by the actor's family after his death. She has been part of several online campaigns hosted by Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti in his memory.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are currently probing the different angles in his death case.

Tags:
Ankita LokhandeSushant Singh Rajputsushant singh rajput deathankita lokhande tweet
Next
Story

Inside Ranbir Kapoor's birthday bash with Alia Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Neetu Kapoor
  • 61,45,291Confirmed
  • 96,318Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M8S

Hathras Gang Rape victim died in Delhi's hospital