What's wrong with you? Ankita Lokhande blasts Sushant Singh Rajput's fan for sharing video from actor's last rites

New Delhi: Actress Ankita Lokhande has lashed out at a fan of Sushant Singh Rajput for sharing a video of the late star's body. The video doing the rounds on social media is from Sushant's last rites in Mumbai.

In her response to the fan's tweet, Ankita wrote, "What's wrong with you. Stop posting such videos they are very disturbing for all of us. It's a request to remove this video right now .. we know you love him but this isn't the way to show your support or love to him. Remove this video right now!!"

Ankita and Sushant were in a relationship for six years. They fell in love on the sets of their TV show 'Pavitra Rishta'. She has firmly stood by the actor's family after his death. She has been part of several online campaigns hosted by Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti in his memory.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are currently probing the different angles in his death case.