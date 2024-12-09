When Abhishek Bachchan Reacted Angrily To Comedian Joking About Amitabh Bachchan Infront Of Him

Mumbai: In 2022, actor Abhishek Bachchan appeared on Riteish Deshmukh’s comedy show Case Toh Banta Hai, where he showcased not just his wit but also his protective side as a son. During the episode, comedian Paritosh Tripathi performed a trolling act that touched upon Amitabh Bachchan’s physical attributes, joking about the legendary actor’s long hands.

The joke didn’t sit well with Abhishek, who interrupted the act and expressed his displeasure. He firmly stated, “I get it, but let’s not involve parents. Mere tak rakhiye na. Pita ji par thoda sensitive hota hai. Voh mere pita hai, accha nahi lagta. For that reason, I’m saying we should show some respect. Comedy mein itna bhi nahi karna chahiye, hum log aaj kal beh jaate hain.”

Abhishek’s tone turned serious, and when the show’s director tried to intervene, the actor became visibly upset and walked off the set. Before leaving, he stated firmly, “Let me just say what I have to say, I am not a fool.”

The moment left the audience and cast stunned, particularly Paritosh, who was taken aback by Abhishek’s reaction. However, just as the tension peaked, Abhishek returned to the stage with a smile, revealing it was all a prank. He laughed aloud and jokingly declared,“Iss line mein main tera baap hu, boss. Troll aise karte hai.”

Paritosh, still recovering from the prank, was left speechless as the set erupted in laughter. Abhishek’s ability to turn a tense moment into a hilarious one not only showcased his comedic timing but also his knack for keeping everyone on their toes.

The segment quickly became a highlight of the show, with fans praising Abhishek for his humour and his protective nature toward his father. Many appreciated how he initially defended Amitabh Bachchan’s dignity but turned the situation into an entertaining moment.

This incident added a memorable chapter to Case Toh Banta Hai, reinforcing Abhishek Bachchan’s as a witty man with great sense of humour.

Currently Abhishek is making headlines for his latest release I Want To Talk.

