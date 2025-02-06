When Abhishek Bachchan Shut Down ‘Plastic’ Comment on Wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Mumbai: Abhishek Bachchan has always been vocal about defending his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, from unnecessary criticism. In an old interview with BBC Asian Network, Abhishek firmly addressed the harsh remarks people made about Aishwarya, calling her “just a pretty face” and labelling her as “plastic.”

During the interview, Abhishek clarified that, beyond her beauty, Aishwarya has taken on some of the most challenging roles in Indian cinema. He stated, “Actually, if you go to see, and now I’m not speaking like a husband, I’m speaking as a co-star and an actor—she has done some of the most daring roles that an actor, who is supposedly known only for her beauty, could have done.”

He further emphasized that Aishwarya has never been overly concerned about her appearance and highlighted her performances in Provoked, Chokher Bali, Raincoat, and Guru—films that showcased her acting prowess rather than just her looks. Abhishek’s response was widely praised by fans, as he shut down critics who undermined Aishwarya’s talent.

In recent months, rumors of a rift between Abhishek and Aishwarya have been circulating. Speculation intensified when Aishwarya and their daughter, Aaradhya, arrived separately from the Bachchan family at Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son Anant Ambani’s wedding festivities. Additionally, Abhishek’s social media activity fueled the gossip after he liked a post discussing ‘grey divorces’ and relationships becoming difficult over time.

Despite these ongoing rumors, neither Abhishek nor Aishwarya has addressed the speculation, keeping their personal life private. Fans continue to admire their bond and hope that these rumours remain unfounded.