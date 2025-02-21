When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Slammed The Cliche Thinking Of Actresses Cannot Work After Marriage.

Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of Bollywood’s most celebrated actresses, has always been vocal about breaking societal norms. In a past episode of Koffee With Karan, the former Miss World dismissed the long-standing stereotype that women, especially actresses, must choose between marriage and career.

During a candid conversation with host Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan in 2010, Aishwarya challenged the notion that marriage hinders professional success. Addressing the belief that women should delay marriage to focus on their careers, she said, “The cliché that I don’t agree with is when people say, ‘Marriage? Not yet, I want to concentrate on my career.’ I don’t agree with that.”

Aishwarya firmly believes that a woman can excel in both her personal and professional life. She explained, “Everybody can handle both. You’re here as an actor to enjoy your craft, put out good work, do kick-ass work, and get that noticed. I don’t think you need to remain single for that.”

Her statement highlighted the unnecessary pressure placed on women in the industry, who are often told that getting married will negatively impact their career opportunities. Despite these societal expectations, Aishwarya has successfully balanced her career, marriage to Abhishek Bachchan, and motherhood, proving that women don’t have to choose one over the other.

The Ponniyin Selvan actress also spoke about her strong belief in the institution of marriage. When Karan Johar brought up the increasing scepticism around marriage in the entertainment industry, she responded, “Marriage means keeping the faith. It’s an institution both of us believe in, and that’s probably why we felt at home immediately when we came together and got married within a year.”

Her words reflected the deep connection she shares with Abhishek Bachchan, whom she married in 2007. Over the years, the couple has been seen supporting each other, both personally and professionally.

Despite their strong partnership, recent speculations have surfaced about tensions in Aishwarya and Abhishek’s marriage. Reports have suggested that the couple may be facing challenges, leading to whispers of an impending divorce. However, neither Aishwarya nor Abhishek has addressed these rumours publicly, leaving fans wondering about the truth.