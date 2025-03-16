Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan are known for maintaining their fitness even after embracing motherhood. While Kareena swears by yoga, Alia Bhatt recently shared how she lost weight naturally after giving birth to her daughter Raha.

Alia, who appeared on Kareena Kapoor Khan's chat show 'What Women Want,' was asked about her rapid postpartum weight loss. Fans were amazed by her transformation, especially since she filmed the song 'Tum Kya Mile' from 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' soon after giving birth.

Alia Bhatt’s Weight Loss Journey

Alia admitted that losing weight after pregnancy wasn’t easy. She explained:

"It was not easy, of course. Nothing is easy. But honestly, I was still feeding. I was breastfeeding for a very long time, so I couldn’t go on some crazy strict diet. I could only start working out properly after 12 weeks. Breastfeeding actually makes you burn a lot of calories, and that did half the job. Also, my choices, even during pregnancy, were naturally healthy. I wasn’t indulging in sugar every day—I was just eating a little more than usual. By the end of it, no food felt like enough for me!"

Alia’s balanced approach of healthy eating, patience, and breastfeeding helped her achieve a fit body without extreme measures.

Alia Bhatt’s Current Fitness Routine

Now, Alia is in top shape, preparing for intense action sequences in YRF's spy universe film and shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War. Recently, she celebrated her birthday with husband Ranbir Kapoor, expressing excitement about their collaboration in the film.

Alia Bhatt’s journey proves that post-pregnancy weight loss is possible with the right mindset, consistency, and natural lifestyle choices.