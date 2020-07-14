हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan

When Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor performed live together

Amitabh Bachchan is currently hospitalised for COVID-19 treatment at Nanavati Hospital and Anil Kapoor has wished him a "speedy recovery".

When Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor performed live together
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@anilskapoor

Mumbai: Actor Anil Kapoor on Tuesday shared a throwback video of a live show where he is performing with Amitabh Bachchan.

In the video, we can see Big B and Anil Kapoor grooving to their songs "Bachke rehna re baba" ("Pukar") and "My Name is Lakhan" ("Ram Lakhan") respectively.

"I remember performing live in packed stadiums with @amitabhbachchan! That love and energy is unmatchable," Anil Kapoor wrote on Instagram.

Fans have naturally gone gaga seeing the blast from the past.

A user commented: "Two legends. Super energetic performance."

Another one wrote: "Good old times."

Also, as Big B is currently hospitalised for COVID treatment at Nanavati Hospital, and Anil Kapoor has wished him a "speedy recovery".

"Praying for your speedy recovery and waiting to see you do what you love most again very soon," Anil Kapoor wrote.

Tags:
Amitabh BachchanAnil KapoorCoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

Ekta Kapoor remembers Sushant Singh Rajput with happy pics: Love you forever
  • 9,06,752Confirmed
  • 23,727Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,29,34,317Confirmed
  • 5,69,697Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M26S

Naye Bharat Ka 2020: Watch here some big news of the day