When Amrita Singh Wanted to Bash Saif Ali Khan’s Head With A Frying Pan During Their Ugly Fights

Mumbai: In an old episode of Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, where Saif and Amrita appeared together, the 2 States actress spoke openly about their relationship dynamics. When asked if she accompanied Saif on his outdoor shoots to feel more secure, Amrita dismissed the idea, saying, “Are you trying to tell me that if you are there all the time, nothing could have happened? We can’t fool ourselves, and women have to stop fooling themselves.” She further added that being a “guard dog” in a relationship was demeaning.

During the same conversation, Amrita also revealed how heated their arguments could get. She admitted, “I would lie if I said I didn’t [want to hit him]. We’ve had our problems, we’ve had our fights. I think it’s normal for a woman to feel insecure. I cried and fought, did normal things that any woman would do. I wanted to bash Saif’s head with a frying pan.”

Despite their turbulent relationship, Saif later shared on Koffee With Karan that their marriage ended due to compatibility issues, but they have maintained a cordial relationship. Now happily married to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif has two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, with her.