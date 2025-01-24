When Anushka Sharma Called Ranveer Singh Dirty After His Comment On Kareena; Says ‘This Is Why I’m Not Dating Him’

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh, known for his bold and candid personality, once made headlines for a controversial remark during his appearance on Koffee With Karan alongside Anushka Sharma. The incident left both Anushka and host Karan Johar visibly uncomfortable, making it one of the most talked-about moments in the show’s history.

During the episode, Ranveer recounted an anecdote about Kareena Kapoor Khan, revealing that he transformed from a child to a boy after seeing her swim at the Otters Club. While Ranveer intended the comment to be humorous, it didn’t sit well with Anushka Sharma. She promptly called him out, saying, “You’re a dirty man,” and added that this was precisely why she wouldn’t date him.

Karan Johar also expressed his disapproval, saying, “I am offended by this because Kareena is like my sister.”

The exchange quickly became one of the most iconic moments on Koffee With Karan, showcasing Ranveer’s unfiltered personality, Anushka’s straightforwardness, and Karan’s ability to address sensitive topics with humour.

Despite the awkward moment, Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh have continued to share a cordial relationship. Their on-screen chemistry in films like Band Baaja Baaraat and Ladies vs Ricky Bahl remains cherished by fans.

Since that incident, Ranveer Singh has grown both personally and professionally. Today, he is celebrated not only for his energetic persona but also for his maturity and dedication. Ranveer is happily married to Deepika Padukone, and the couple recently welcomed their daughter, whom they have lovingly named Dua Padukone Singh.