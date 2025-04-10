When Anushka Sharma Was Called 'Not-So-Good-Looking' By Top Director, But Cast Her As Lead Heroine In His Film

New Delhi: Bollywood top actress Anushka Sharma kickstarted her showbiz journe with modelling. She bagged her first modelling assignment for late fashion designer Wendell Rodricks in 2007 and later moved to the city of dreams - Mumbai, full-time. In a year's time, this tall and talented star got her huge debut venture - Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008) by Yash Raj Films. It featured Shah Rukh Khan and the movie was the top-grossing romantic film of that year. Dream debut which many can only aspire to get. But did you know once she was told that 'she is not-so-good-looking' for a role?

When Anushka Sharma Was Told...

Anushka Sharma was told by YRF head Aditya Chopra that she was a talented actor but, she wasn't the most good looking. In an earlier appearance on Koffee with Karan, Anushka recalled the incident and shared Aditya’s words, "Listen, I have a lot of belief in your talent. I think you are a very talented actress but I don’t think you are very good-looking. You’re not the most good-looking girl, so you have to make sure that you work really hard. You’re on for Taani (her character in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi).”

“When I left the office, I was very cool. I said thank you and I was very proper,” said Anushka. As Anushka was driving home, the realization hit her, and she started crying so much that she had to stop the car and call her mom.

Prior to meeting Aditya Chopra, she believed she was pretty. “I used to think I am very, very good-looking. Like, ‘Haan, haan, aise toh main bhi lag sakti hoon."

Anushka Sharma in the interview recalled how she previously believed having the right makeup and hair would be enough. But after she met Aditya Chopra and saw herself on the monitor for the first time, while dressed in bridal attire, that she realized he was right about her not being that good-looking.

Anushka Sharma's Top Grossers

After her fantasic debut in 2007, she did Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) and Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012) with YRF, both did well at the Box Office. In 2014 the actress starred in PK with Aamir Khan which earned Rs. 400 crore in India and overall close to Rs. 800 crore. In 2016, she acted in Sultan with Salman Khan which grossed over Rs 600 crore worldwide.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli dated for some years before tying the knot in Italy on December 11, 2017. The power couple is blessed with 2 children - daughter Vamika, and son Akaay.