Mumbai: Udit Narayan has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons lately. Recently, a video of him kissing a female fan on the lips went viral, sparking massive outrage. While the singer has not yet addressed the controversy, his past interactions are now being closely scrutinized.

Amidst this backlash, an old clip from The Kapil Sharma Show has resurfaced, adding to the controversy. The video features Udit Narayan sharing the stage with comedian Bharti Singh, during which he can be seen holding her close and rubbing her back and hands while she is performing an act. Though Bharti, known for her quick wit, called him out jokingly on the spot, the internet is now revisiting the moment with a more critical lens.

During the episode, Udit Narayan was one of the celebrity guests, along with other singers. As part of her act, Bharti Singh engaged with him in a humorous sketch. However, what caught the audience’s attention was Udit’s repeated physical contact, as he rubbed her back and hands while she interacted with him.

In her usual comedic style, Bharti turned the moment into a joke, making light of the situation while subtly addressing his actions. The audience laughed it off at the time but looking back, many social media users now feel that the moment deserved more serious attention.

The resurfaced clip has since gone viral, with netizens calling Bharti Singh the “real hacker”—a reference to her ability to expose problematic behaviour with humour. Many appreciate her for handling the situation with grace while still calling attention to it.



While Bharti’s handling of the situation prevented any awkwardness on stage, the internet is now questioning whether celebrities like Udit Narayan should be called out more directly for such behaviour rather than allowing it to be brushed off as playful interaction.