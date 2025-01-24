When Bobby Deol’s Wife Allegedly Slapped Kareena Kapoor Khan; Actress Admitted Having Problem With Animal Actor’s Wife

Mumbai: The early 2000s were rife with behind-the-scenes drama in Bollywood, and one such controversy involved Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tanya Deol (wife of Bobby Deol), and Bipasha Basu during the filming of Ajnabee (2001). This infamous spat reportedly included a heated argument, soured professional relationships, and long-standing grudges.

According to reports in BollywoodShaadis, the tension began when Tanya Deol offered to help Bipasha Basu with costumes during the shoot of Ajnabee. Bipasha, being relatively new to the industry, welcomed the assistance. However, this gesture didn’t sit well with Kareena Kapoor Khan’s mother, Babita Kapoor, who reportedly confronted Tanya about it. Tanya allegedly argued back, which enraged Kareena.

The disagreement escalated into a heated argument between Kareena and Tanya, which reportedly led to Tanya allegedly slapping Kareena. While there has been no direct confirmation of the slap, the incident became a hot topic in Bollywood gossip circles.

The fallout reportedly affected Kareena’s professional equation with Bobby Deol. Bobby, who starred alongside Kareena in Ajnabee, was allegedly replaced in her 2007 cult hit Jab We Met due to the tension between the two.

In a throwback interview with Filmfare, Kareena addressed the issue, saying, “Actually, there was a problem with his (Bobby Deol’s) wife, Tanya. She didn’t behave properly with my mother. And I didn’t like that. I don’t deny a problem with Bobby’s wife. But I’m sure my problems with Bobby can be sorted out. There’s no negativity from my end.”

During the same time, Kareena also clashed with Bipasha Basu. The feud allegedly started when Kareena’s designer, Vikram Phadnis, helped Bipasha without Kareena’s approval. This reportedly led to Kareena calling Bipasha a “Kaali Billi” (black cat). Bipasha responded by calling Kareena’s behavior childish and vowed never to work with her again.

This drama remains one of Bollywood’s most talked-about feuds. While Kareena Kapoor Khan has since mended fences with many of her contemporaries, her relationship with Tanya Deol and Bipasha Basu has never quite been the same.